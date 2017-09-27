Mobile Marketing Association Releases Data Tools for Multitouch Attribution

Working with more than 50 top marketers and attribution and marketing analytics experts, the Mobile Marketing Association has just released a set of tools to help marketers with multitouch attribution (MTA). The tools are the MMA MTA DataMap and the MTA Data Strategy Guide.

The MMA MTA DataMap helps companies visualize all of their data and provides a clear picture of how datasets can interact and be integrated for successful MTA execution. It shows how aggregate data can be tied back to unified user IDs, the components of linkable marketing, and how first-, second-, and third-party data flows into creating audience segments.

The MTA Data Strategy Guide was developed to help marketers secure, organize, and manage quality data. It provides a section-by-section explanation of considerations that should be taken in the MTA data planning process, defines data asset types and relational structures, and defines linking of different types of data.

"The MMA has spent $3 million on research in the last four years in order to know, unequivocally, that marketers using MTA can create major swings in business impact, even achieving a crazy doubling of campaign performance," said Greg Stuart, CEO of the MMA, in a statement. "However, MMA surveys conducted over the past year indicate that only 34 percent of marketers have MTA, and those who do have given it a dismal, negative 29 Net Promoter score, so there is a lot of work to do to support brands and help them get MTA right."

Later this fall, the MMA is scheduled to release the MTA Success Workbook, the MTA Data Acquisition Request for Information (RFI) Template, and the "Marketer's Rights" Position Paper on Walled Gardens.

