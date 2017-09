Taboola, providers of a discovery platform, today launched Data Marketplace, bringing third-party data to the Taboola platform. Oracle Data Cloud, Neustar, Acxiom, and Bombora are among the first providers and key partners.

Taboola Data Marketplace surfaces the best-performing third-party segments to reach audiences in the Taboola Publisher Network to help marketers start additional campaigns targeting specific audiences and optimize towards key performance indicators (KPIs).

The Data Marketplace is performance-based; companies only pay for data layered onto campaigns based on performance results rather than on usage.

"As brands and marketers seek to reach users throughout the customer journey, the ability to leverage third-party data with a few clicks becomes paramount to effectively reaching audiences at scale," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola, in a statement. "We place tremendous value on the work with Oracle Data Cloud, Neustar, Acxiom, and Bombora as our launch providers and partners, and intend to collaborate with every meaningful data partner in the world, so our marketers have the ability to layer data into their Taboola campaigns. Imagine a world where every campaign has at least one data layer attached to it, enabling brands and advertisers to unlock loyal customers they never reached before."

Each data partner offers specific insights across industries and consumer types to offer opportunities to increase campaign performance. Brands will have complete visibility into which data segments and data suppliers work most effectively within their budget.

Oracle Data Cloud gives Taboola marketers the built-in identity capability of the Oracle ID Graph. Neustar lends its AdAdvisor to help marketers build rich custom audiences and activate them consistently. Bombora is supplying its Intent data to help companies reach their target business buyers that are most likely to engage. Acxiom'sInfoBase gives marketers customer and prospect information, while its Personicx helps with audience segmentation.

