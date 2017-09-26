Aptrinsic Launches Product Experience Platform

Aptrinsic today released a product experience platform to help cloud-based companies acquire, retain, and grow customers by personalizing their engagements based on product usage and in-product behavior.

Aptrinsic's product experience platform is a framework that enables software companies to acquire and retain customers, demonstrate their core product value, contextually engage customers with new product capabilities and features, reduce time to value for new users, increase product adoption, and identify crucial customer segments to make informed decisions on what features to build next.

"Aptrinsic goes beyond in-depth product and behavioral analytics; we enable SaaS companies to personalize a user's adoption journey while they are using your product," said Nick Bonfiglio, CEO and co-founder of Aptrinsic, in a statement.

With Aptrinsic's in-product engagements, product leaders can design personalized journeys using product guides, sliders, and dialogs. Then using Aptrinsic's Product Mapper, they can map their product in a tree view to understand how customers interact with the entire product and specific features.

"Our platform empowers product leaders to elevate their product strategy. By automatically capturing every feature and user interaction, product leaders can measure key results for their objectives, compare feature usage with customer lifetime value, and easily deliver great in-product experiences to accelerate product adoption," said Mickey Alon, Aptrinsic's chief product officer and co-founder, in a statement.

