Act-On Announces Act-On for Sugar

Act-On Software, a provider of adaptive marketing automation, today announced Act-On for Sugar, which includes a native CRM integration and access to Engagement Insights for real-time analytics and reporting, coupled with premier support to help SugarCRM users get the most out of their marketing automation investments.

"As companies respond to disruption and invest in digital transformation, integrating CRM with marketing automation is a must to create an end-to-end system covering all phases of the lead-to-sales cycle," said Larry Augustin, CEO of SugarCRM, in a statement. "With Act-On for Sugar, our two companies have deepened our already strong partnership to offer a great solution enabling marketing to deliver more highly qualified, sales-ready leads."

The Act-On for Sugar bundle includes the following:

A prebuilt, native CRM integration - Act-On automatically updates contact and lead records in SugarCRM, providing insight into customer behavior and allowing for relevant conversations to take place at precisely the right time. Features include, Act-On Email, Hot Prospects, and Activity History.

Engagement Insights - Users can access and share marketing data through exportable reports and live-updated templates in Google Sheets, offering deeper insight into the performance of marketing channels, programs, and campaigns.

Premier-level Act-On support - SugarCRM users have access to resources beyond the standard support offering including 24-hour assistance, with options for priority case routing and accelerated response SLAs, and phone line access to a team of technology experts and marketing success managers.

"Act-On and Sugar together are helping fast-growing companies automate their front office engagements and quickly adapt to the new customer journey, providing them complementary, best-of-breed solutions that address their modern sales, marketing, and customer engagement needs," said Act-On CEO Andy MacMillan, in a statement.

