Vidyard Releases Vidyard GoVideo

Vidyard, a provider of video platforms for business, has changed the name of its ViewedIt video messaging app to Vidyard GoVideo and added capabilities.

"Video is the most powerful way to connect and communicate, but it's still too difficult and largely inaccessible for the average business professional," said Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard, in a statement. "With Vidyard GoVideo, we're changing that. We're making it easy for anyone to capture and share personal video messages and screen recordings from within their application of choice. We're helping end users and businesses go video in a way that simply connects with how they do business today."

Vidyard GoVideo helps business professionals record, share, and track personal video messages and screen recordings. With new capabilities announced today, Vidyard GoVideo makes it even easier for individuals to leverage video in their professional lives and for application providers to embed video capabilities within their existing solutions.

Vidyard GoVideo now enables anyone to add video communications to day-to-day business activities with the following capabilities:

Create personal video messages and screen captures with one click;

Optimize viewership with animated GIF thumbnail images;

Share videos instantly via Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube; and

Track audience engagement with video view notifications.

With Vidyard GoVideo Enterprise, businesses can unlock new capabilities to boost the performance of sales, support, marketing, and other teams with the following capabilities:

Empower employees with instant access to shared libraries of video content;

Track video viewing insights centrally within common marketing and sales tools;

Enhance videos with custom forms and overlay annotations to drive action;

Secure internal videos with access controls and enterprise-grade security; and

Leverage the Vidyard GoVideo partner ecosystem to record and share videos from within a variety of other business apps.

Vidyard has also introduced the Vidyard GoVideo partner ecosystem, a community of cloud-based technology vendors that are adding video capture, sharing, and tracking capabilities to their own applications powered by Vidyard GoVideo. Bolstra, Drift, Engagio, Gainsight, Influitive, Madison Logic, SalesLoft, Uberflip, and WorkRamp will leverage Vidyard GoVideo to enable their own users to go video within their applications.

"With Vidyard's GoVideo Partner Ecosystem, we're delivering on our mission to make it easy for anyone in business to leverage video in a way that is simple, integrated, and connected," said Steve Johnson, president and chief operations officer at Vidyard, in a statement. "We believe this is just the beginning of what's possible when it comes to integrating video within the workplace, so we invite those interested in learning about partnership opportunities with us to connect with our team today."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com