PandaDoc Enhances Mobile App

PandaDoc, provider of a digital transaction management solution, has significantly expanded its platform for Android and iOS users, giving mobile app users access to the entire PandaDoc dashboard, including analytics for tracking key data within their documents.

The PandaDoc mobile app is free for all PandaDoc users, and is available for iOS and Android devices.

"For many of our customers, time is money. By enhancing our mobile app, we have done everything in our power to give our customers as little downtime as possible," stated PandaDoc CEO Mikita Mikado in a statement. "By adding the PandaDoc full dashboard to our mobile app, we are giving our customers a superior experience by enabling them to transact business from anywhere at any time."

With the PandaDoc mobile app, customers can view all stages for all their documents, track how clients are interacting with them, send comments and reminders, and even approve and sign right from their phone.

