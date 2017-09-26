Lead Liaison Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Marketing and sales solution provider Lead Liaison has announced an integration this week with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Through Lead Liaison's Dynamics 365 integration, marketing automation and customer relationship management (CRM) are in perfect sync. Users can either manually push prospects from Lead Liaison into Dynamics 365 or use automation actions to create new qualified leads for sales teams.

Marketers can build omnichannel marketing campaigns on behalf of sales, deploy prospect/customer nurturing, and much more with a complementary Sync to MSD automation action to create new, warm leads or update existing leads/contacts in Dynamics 365. Sales reps can use a manual sync button to push Lead Liaison prospects into Dynamics 365.

Lead Liaison fully synchronizes leads, contacts, and accounts from Dynamics 365 with Lead Liaison Prospects. System communication is near real-time, with bidirectional syncing of standard and custom fields.

"I am delighted to announce this integration," said Jen Worsham, director of marketing and client relations at Lead Liaison, in a statement. "It's exactly what our Microsoft Dynamics 365 users have been asking for, and we're very happy to deliver. We also look forward to partnering with other Dynamics 365 users to provide them with first-class marketing and sales solutions." "We're pleased to see Lead Liaison's support and integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Dynamics 365 benefits Lead Liaison with an adaptable solution that helps customers more efficiently manage their business development activities," said Cecilia Flombaum, director of One Commercial Partner at Microsoft, in a statement.

