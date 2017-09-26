Logo
Highspot and LearnCore Integrate Sales Training and Enablement
Sales training and enablement are now available in one platform through Highspot and LearnCore integration.
Posted Sep 26, 2017
Highspot and LearnCore have partnered to deliver LearnCore's sales training solution on Highspot's sales enablement platform.

The integration allows LearnCore's Pitch IQ video content, as well as courses and lessons, to be presented anywhere in Highspot. In addition, Highspot's content recommendations allow reps to access and view LearnCore content when and where it will best impact their ability to win deals. Reps can access LearnCore's sales training via Highspot's integration with CRM platforms such as Salesforce.com.

"In-context learning is critical to sales rep performance," said Robert Wahbe, Highspot's CEO, in a statement. "This integration will help sales teams drive higher training participation rates and knowledge retention because it positions sales training content where reps can efficiently consume and act upon it. Layer in content management and analytics and sales teams have more of what they need to close deals on a single platform."

"We are very excited to partner with Highspot to make it as easy as possible for our customers' sales teams to leverage learning and content at the right place and right time," said Vishal Shah, LearnCore's CEO, in a statement. "Together, we can add more value to sales teams and complete the enablement cycle."

