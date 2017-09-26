Highspot and LearnCore Integrate Sales Training and Enablement

Sales training and enablement are now available in one platform through Highspot and LearnCore integration.
Posted Sep 26, 2017
HighSpot offers seamless integration of its sales enablement platform with more third-party content and CRM solutions.
The partnership between HighSpot and ToutApp will yield a streamlined sales process powered by content.
Brainshark and Highspot integrate their solutions for sales enablement.
The integrated sales enablement solution aims to make sales reps more effective with their conversations.