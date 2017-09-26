Neustar Partners with KUBRA

Neustar, a provider of real-time information services, and KUBRA, a provider of customer experience management solutions to utility, insurance, and government entities, have announced a partnership that brings the Neustar Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) compliance risk mitigation solution to KUBRA. "Utility organizations are increasingly using automated dialing and text messaging to communicate with their customers in the event of an outage or other incident," said Sai Huda, general manager of risk solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "While this kind of notification is highly valuable to consumers, it must also comply with the TCPA regulations. Our Verification for TCPA Compliance solution will help KUBRA ensure compliance with the FCC-imposed regulations by utilizing the most accurate and up-to-date consumer contact information." The Neustar Verification for TCPA Compliance Solution offers the following: Authoritative identity and attribute data to manage TCPA risk and reach the right parties;

Proprietary data sources, including mobile phone number coverage;

Port-corrected and service-adjusted disconnect data to reduce false positives; and

Port-corrected and service-adjusted disconnect data to reduce false positives; and

Proactive notification when phone data changes. "The KUBRA Notifi solution allows utilities and government entities to communicate with their customers while remaining compliant with current regulations," said Rick Watkin, president and CEO of KUBRA, in a statement. "Our priority is to help our clients mitigate TCPA and other regulatory risks, and partnering with Neustar is the perfect complement to our existing feature set." When a customer signs up for outage alerts, Neustar will provide KUBRA with information as to whether the contact number is a landline or mobile line. Neustar will also help KUBRA clients track phone numbers that have been disconnected.