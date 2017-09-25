SAP to Acquire Gigya

SAP has entered into an agreement to acquire Gigya, a provider of customer identity and access management. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gigya, which has more than 300 employees and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., will become part of the SAP Hybris business unit for customer engagement and commerce. Gigya has been an SAP Hybris partner since 2013, and many companies are already using a solution extension from SAP Hybris and Gigya.

Gigya's customer identity and access management platform allows companies to manage customer profiles, preferences, opt-in and consent settings, with customers maintaining control of their data at all times. Customers opt in and register via Gigya's registration-as-a-service, which addresses changing geographical privacy issues and manages compliance requirements such as the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Gigya currently manages 1.3 billion customer identities.

"Gigya brings a wealth of skills and expertise that will significantly enhance the SAP Hybris Profile solution and allow us to take leadership of the emerging customer identity and access management market," said Carsten Thoma, president and co-founder of SAP Hybris, in a statement. "Consumer trust is the main currency to succeed for customer-driven organizations. This is what Gigya is known and recognized for."

By way of the acquisition, SAP Hybris intends to offer a cloud-based data platform enabling companies to profile and convert new customers, gather accurate conclusions from disparate consumer engagement sources, and collect data for enhanced consumer choices that are in line with regulations.

"Combining the data matching and enrichment capabilities of SAP Hybris Profile with Gigya's consent-based identity data and access management platform will allow us to identify consumers across channels and offer a robust single consumer profile," said Patrick Salyer, CEO of Gigya, in a statement. "This is a vital step for digitalizing businesses because companies need to be able to draw accurate conclusions seamlessly across all channels, including web, mobile, in-store or connected devices, and the Internet of Things, as well as collect data about consumer preferences. Together we are well positioned to drive more effective marketing, sales, and service through data, while the customer stays in control of how much data is shared."

