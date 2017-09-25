Coveo Introduces Coveo for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service and Sales

Coveo, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered search, today announced the Early Access release of Coveo for Microsoft Dynamics 365, for use in customer service and sales departments. Coveo allows organizations to deliver contextual, unified search results from content both inside and outside Microsoft Dynamics 365. With the latest iteration, users can now access and unify content from outside sources from within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service and Sales. Businesses can offer the most relevant content to the question at hand, additional supporting content, and personalized recommendations based on predictions drawn by learning from similar user journeys. "We are excited to offer early access to Coveo's AI-powered capabilities for the Dynamics 365 community using CRM and to further build on our strategic partnership with Microsoft," Gauthier Robe, vice president of products at Coveo, in a statement. "Our current CRM partners and customers have been able to create new, innovative solutions as a result of incorporating Coveo's technology, and we look forward to seeing how the Microsoft community integrates these new solutions." Early access users will benefit from extensive integration with third-party apps and tools that can bring external, non-Dynamics content from sources like Sharepoint, OneDrive, Lithium, and more into Dynamics 365. Coveo collaborated with members of Microsoft's SI community, such as Avanade, while working on this latest iteration. "Avanade has had great success delivering digital customer experiences centered around Coveo search, experiences that help customers find products and knowledge and that get better with every use through the power of artificial intelligence," said Florin Rotar, senior vice president of digital platforms, services, and offerings at Avanade, in a statement. "We are excited to see the introduction of Coveo for Dynamics 365, which allows Avanade to create more relevant customer experiences and empower the digital workforce." Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/