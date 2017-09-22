CallTrackingMetrics Integrates with AMP

CallTrackingMetrics, a provider of call tracking and management software, has launched an integration with AMP, enabling marketers to leverage call tracking capabilities on their AMP pages.

AMP is an open-source initiative for creating and optimizing websites and ads. Implementing AMP with CallTrackingMetrics means marketers now have call tracking and attribution capabilities across those optimized pages. Users can now dynamically swap phone numbers on any AMP site pages and match calls to visitors.

Led by Google, the AMP Project also includes contributions from other big tech players like Twitter, Microsoft, and WordPress. Businesses and advertisers can decide how to present their content and what technology vendors to use, all while maintaining and improving key performance indicators.

"More than 1.5 billion AMP pages have been published to date, and call tracking with dynamic number insertion was not possible without this integration," said Todd Fisher, CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "We worked closely with the developers at AMP to ensure marketers could leverage this technology without sacrificing critical tracking efforts."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com