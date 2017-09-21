Nimble Partners with NeoCloud to Deliver CRM for Office 365

Nimble today announced a partnership with NeoCloud, a Microsoft managed cloud services provider, to bring its contact management and CRM to Microsoft Office 365 and GSuite users.

NeoCloud will bundle Nimble CRM into all of its Office 365 deployments, enabling its users to access social business insights on any contact in Office 365.

Nimble combines employees' individual connections into a shared team relationship manager, enriching those connections with social insights and business context, and delivering these profiles everywhere people work across the Web, in popular Web applications and in personal productivity applications.

"Virtually all our customers need a simple relationship management platform that layers on top of the two key business platforms we sell, Office 365 and GSuite, to centralize and share customer knowledge across the organization," said Van Murray, CEO of NeoCloud, in a statement. "Nimble helps businesses engage effectively with customers, driving sales, productivity increases and connected customer experiences with its simple social sales and marketing CRM. As customers grow and their needs become more complex, Nimble integrates with first-party cloud-based solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Office 365, and Outlook, to maximize investments in cloud services." "NeoCloud's business is based on delivering high-quality cloud services that solve real business problems, including cultivating authentic relationships at scale," said Kevin Turner, strategic partner development head at Nimble, in a statement. "By providing sales, marketing, and technical support services, in addition to industry-leading product commissions, Nimble partners like NeoCloud can easily modernize their own social sales and marketing platforms and help their customers do the same."

Nimble is available in two versions: The Nimble Business Edition delivers access to team social sales and marketing functionalities, in addition to social business insights on people and companies. There is also a stand-alone, freemium Nimble Add-In for Microsoft Outlook Desktop and Outlook Mobile (iOS and Android) that allows profiling of email contacts.

