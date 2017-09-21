Emma Announces Ecommerce Platform Integrations

Emma, a provider of marketing software and services, has integrated its ecommerce solutions with Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, and Volusion, enabling companies to sync customer purchase and order data to create retail-based segments for targeted email marketing.

With these new retail integrations, companies can target and message customers using data stored in both platforms. As a result, retailers can send their customers personalized marketing campaigns based on purchase history.

"Today's marketers are often focused purely on opens and clicks. With the help of Emma and its strong integrations with leading ecommerce companies, brands can better see the impact of their marketing efforts far beyond the clicks and surface both purchase activity and ROI driven from email marketing efforts," said Cody Bender, vice president of product marketing and deliverability at Emma, in a statement.

Through the integrations, users can do the following:

Enable more targeted and relevant segmentation for retail-based customer data, including products and categories, amount spent, and number of orders;

Use pre-built retail segments that allow for immediate segmenting and targeting;

Deliver targeted and timely messages when customers have the highest potential to convert;

View order data and order status in Emma to better understand customers' purchase activity and get a complete look into future marketing opportunities; and

Trigger automated workflows based on purchase history field changes.

"Today's customers expect and deserve great emails. Our ability to craft thoughtfully targeted messages based on what our customers have already purchased allows us to do just that," said David Tyler, director of digital commerce for Darn Tough, in a statement. "With Emma's Shopify integration, we are able to send thoughtfully relevant messages that demonstrate our respect for our customers’ time."

