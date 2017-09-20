Glympse Brings En Route to the Salesforce AppExchange

Glympse today launched Glympse En Route on the Salesforce.com AppExchange. Glympse enables service organizations to share continuous appointment updates, estimated time of arrival (ETA) and live last-mile location of their delivery or field service representatives. The Glympse En Route app helps companies enhance day-of service engagements with Glympse's proprietary location-sharing technology and interactive customer journey viewer.

Glympse En Route features a central customer experience hub that provides the status of upcoming appointments and drives meaningful customer engagement from the moment a service or delivery is booked through its fulfillment. Using the Glympse-powered digital viewer, customers can confirm appointment details; reschedule; connect with support agents via phone, chat, or social; link to FAQs, knowledgebases, or community pages; and manage their schedules against continuously updated ETAs. On the day of service, live map views show field agents' locations and ETA countdowns during the last mile journey to the front door and prompts customers to share feedback once the service or delivery interaction is complete.

Service appointment status changes in Salesforce's Field Service Lightning trigger continuous updates to journey viewers and automatically notify customers of major changes or events via their preferred communication channels (SMS, MMS, email, phone, etc.). Organizations can choose how frequently to update their customers, brand their digital experiences, and control which appointment-related information to display.

"Customer service doesn't end once an appointment is booked or a field agent is dispatched. In fact, making a positive lasting impression on the day of service depends on how well organizations engage with their customers during the stressful last mile," said David Troll, senior vice president of sales and customer operations at Glympse, in a statement. "With the launch of Glympse En Route on the AppExchange, users have a powerful new tool that provides their customers with insight and peace of mind throughout the complete service journey." "Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners, and employees,” said Kori O'Brien, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Glympse provides customers with an exciting new way to give customers actionable appointment visibility and free them from the friction and frustration surrounding day-of service interactions."

