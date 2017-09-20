Animoto Partners with HubSpot

Animoto, providers of a platform for creating online videos, is joining the HubSpot Connect Partner program, allowing HubSpot users to create marketing videos with Animoto's Marketing Video Builder and send them right back to HubSpot with one click.

As an integral part of the integration, Animoto released three pre-built storyboards, or video templates that can be customized with photos, video clips, and text. These storyboards address three common social media use cases for HubSpot's marketing customers—promoting events, promoting products, and teasing blog posts.

"Video is undoubtedly becoming a core competency that marketers need to have in their professional arsenal. In today's digital landscape, the customer lives on social so that is where marketers need to be as well. Video has emerged as the most effective way to engage and convert on social media. We are excited to be partnering with Animoto to empower our customers to market effectively and easily with video on social," said Brad Coffey, chief strategy officer at HubSpot, in a statement. "Our Storyboard video templates provide intuitive guidance to the everyday marketer and incorporate proven marketing best practices, with the underlying flexibility for businesses to make these videos their own," said Brad Jefferson\, co-founder and CEO of Animoto, in a statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with HubSpot to offer their customers a set of pre-built video templates specifically designed for their needs, enabling them to capitalize on the rapidly growing social video opportunity."

