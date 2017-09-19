Insite Launches InsiteCommerce Mobile App

Insite Software, providers of a B2B commerce platform, has released InsiteCommerce Mobile App, a white-label mobile app for manufacturers and distributors that is fully integrated with InsiteCommerce.

Insite's new app is designed to support not only customer and sales activity, but critical activities performed by other roles within a unified B2B e-commerce process. This includes anyone involved in the commerce experience, from customer mobile users and channel partners to field sales and service teams.

"With the flip of a switch, Insite's customers can now deploy best-in-class, integrated commerce web and mobile app experiences without duplicate integrations or added implementation costs," said Karie Daudt, senior director of marketing and customer experience at Insite Software, in a statement. "As a result, we've eliminated the high cost of design, development, and upgrades typically associated with sophisticated mobile commerce solutions of this kind."

The InsiteCommerce Mobile App offers businesses a complete, branded B2B customer experience, allowing them to tailor app functions to specific customer roles and responsibilities. The app provides a user-specific product catalog and data experiences, specific pricing and product recommendations, and order and re-order capabilities. InsiteCommerce Mobile App also includes a biometric login capability, customizable alerts, barcode scanning, GPS capabilities, speech-to-text, and enhanced security.

"It's about making it easier for customers and channels to do business with manufacturers and distributors, while enabling the productivity of their field personnel," said Steve Shaffer, CEO of Insite Software, in a statement. "The InsiteCommerce Mobile App drives much higher in-the-moment adoption and engagement for key customer personas by extending critical customer and product data to the app itself. Whether the task involves scanning a barcode to look up a product, checking on a delivery, or re-ordering a part at a job site, we're thrilled to provide our customers with an integrated e-commerce native app experience that increases engagement, productivity and efficiency."

InsiteCommerce Mobile App supports iOS and Android mobile devices.

