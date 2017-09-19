SalesFuel Launches TeamKeeper 2.0

SalesFuel today released its TeamKeeper 2.0 platform to help develop effective sales managers.

"Develop an employee and you improve one person's job performance. Develop a manager and you've improved the entire team," said SalesFuel CEO C. Lee Smith, in a statement. "High-performing teams must start with high-performing managers. Because workforce expectations have changed significantly, management must also change. Younger employees, including millennials, demand professional development and opportunities for growth. Companies that ignore this lose thousands in churn/turnover costs, eating away at their profits."

Version 2.0 of the platform adds two major enhancements, QuickCoaching and Culture Check.

QuickCoaching prescribes the most helpful professional development guidance based on employee's PersonaPlus assessment findings. Within seconds, managers can assign one of the recommendations from TeamKeeper's library of more than 600 article summaries from the SalesFuel experts or one of nearly 200 short videos and podcasts. Each QuickCoaching recommendation includes a specific list of coaching questions that guide managers in leading an effective follow-up discussion of five minutes or less.

"Our new QuickCoaching methodology enables managers to bridge the gap between standard one-on-one coaching sessions and keeps momentum from waning," Smith said. "TeamKeeper also suggests the best ways to adapt communication with each employee based on the situation at hand, such as recognition, correction, praise and motivation."

Culture Check provides 48 measurable metrics across four facets of company culture: How leaders lead, how managers manage, how the company develops talent, and the impact of co-workers and the workplace environment. Others include Fairness in Recognition, Safety in Admitting Mistakes, Level of Micromanaging, Training Investments, Company Profits Over People Perception, Coaching Effectiveness and Frequency, and Encouragement and Manager Accountability by Executives.

"Company culture is not what leadership thinks it is," Smith said. "It's what your employees say it is based on their perception. Most leaders get a huge wakeup call once they see how employees measure them and their managers. TeamKeeper then guides them toward a more productive and profitable work culture every day."

Other features added in TeamKeeper Version 2.0 include the following:

Integrations with CRM systems from Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics, Sugar CRM, and Hubspot, as well as HR systems, learning management systems, email calendars, Slack, and more.

SalesFuel TV, a tool for displaying recognition, leader boards, achievements, benchmarks/goals, and company information. It is customizable with company logo, photos, local time and temperature, and weather forecasts. All it requires is an Apple TV app to integrate into the TeamKeeper system.

In addition, TeamKeeper provides diagnostic assessments for hiring sales, marketing, and customer service employees, analytics that reveal the hidden issues that keep employees from getting to the next level, and Motivators surveys that reveal what encourages each individual employee.

