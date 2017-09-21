Radial Releases Radial Edge E-Commerce Solutions

Radial, a provider of omnichannel commerce technology and operations, has released Radial Edge, a suite of solutions built to help retailers increase revenue and sales efficiencies.

"Radial Edge represents a sea change in the disconnected and competitive world of eCommerce," said Stefan Weitz, executive vice president of technology services at Radial, in a statement.?"Radial Core takes the guesswork and risks out of implementing eCommerce delivery and operations solutions, and Radial Edge delivers on ways to gain profitable growth and additional differentiation. Retailers can stop listening to all of the noise about minor technology advancements that won't actually make a difference."

The Radial Edge solution set includes the following:

Cross Border, to handle demand generation in overseas markets and all the global logistics;

Radial Dropship, which opens a network of 26,000 suppliers to deliver products on-demand;

Marketplaces, offering pre-integrated hooks into third-party domestic and international marketplaces os retailers extend their reach;

Radial Inventory Optimization, using sophisticated machine learning to help merchants place inventory in the right places and minimize markdowns, shipping costs, and out-of-stocks;

Active Delivery Management, to track all shipments and gain transparency so customer care and fulfillment can proactively address and correct shipment issues;

In-Transit Notifications via SMS;

Visual IVR, to give customers quick access to information and answers;

Messaging across SMS and social media messaging platforms;

Digitized Handwriting, using a web or API integration to provide personalized digitally written notes; and

Inventory Remarketing Services, to take aged inventory and promote it across top eCommerce sites, including Amazon, eBay, and Jet.com.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com