PROS Launches Opportunity Detection

PROS, a cloud commerce software company, today launched Opportunity Detection as part of its SellingPRO portfolio.

Opportunity Detection drives sales growth with existing customers by identifying new opportunities that are instantly delivered to sales teams in their CRM systems. Using machine learning algorithms, Opportunity Detection mines transaction data for patterns in customer buying histories and identifies inconsistent purchasing behaviors; declining purchasing patterns; and cross-sell gaps in product purchasing when compared with similar customers. Opportunity Detection presents the results in a format that sales teams can evaluate from their CRM systems, including Microsoft Dynamics or Salesforce.com.

Opportunity Detection helps sales reps make personalized offers based on individual buying behavior. Opportunity Detection also alerts sales reps to strengthen relationships with specific customers or risk losing the business. Its algorithmic recommendations are based on machine learning.

"In the digital era, companies are looking to deliver a modern commerce experience for their customers with a more personalized and frictionless sales process," said Dan Tolan, PROS's vice president of product management, in a statement. "Today, the customer is in control and fully informed, and the stakes have never been higher for sales teams. Companies that enable their sales teams to respond with speed, precision, and consistency across all channels win the business and earn trusted advisor status with their accounts."

