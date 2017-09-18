Freshworks Launches Freshchat

Freshworks, a provider of cloud-based business software, has launched Freshchat, a messaging product for businesses to communicate with their customers. Freshchat provides a suite of website and in-product engagement capabilities to help businesses capture more leads and drive sales.

Freshchat enables businesses to target visitors with highly contextual messages. Once visitors respond, an intelligent bot screens and qualifies leads before bringing in sales reps. This information is auto-synced into the CRM, providing context for sales reps .

Freshchat can integrate into websites, web-apps, native mobile apps, and other messaging products like Facebook Messenger. Freshchat offers in-product campaigns for onboarding and engagement, a unique integrated FAQ experience to encourage self-service, and advanced features to route and manage conversations for customer support.

"Businesses today want to provide their consumers with contextual, intelligent and personalized chat experiences," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks, in a statement. "We believe there is a huge gap that live chat products don't address compared to consumer messaging apps, which are creating high benchmarks for user experience. Sales and support agents need to be empowered with a single platform that provides the flexibility to engage with prospects and customers who are always multitasking. We are excited to offer a game-changing chat offering with unique sales and support capabilities that push the boundaries of an already well-established business communication channel."

In addition to the stand-alone chat offering, Freshchat will integrate into Freshsales and Freshdesk, making it easy for sales and support teams to adopt the product into their workflow. Freshchat is available to businesses of all sizes, with a free plan for companies with less than ten team members in sales and support.

