NICE inContact Releases Summer 2017 Version of CXone

NICE inContact jas launched its CXone Summer 2017 release, which includes new cloud-native workforce optimization (WFO) applications combined with omnichannel routing, analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence, all built on an open cloud foundation.

CXone also comes with omnichannel journey management for all voice and digital channels and improved routing accuracy for digital channels through analytics-based routing. In addition, customer developers and partners are empowered to innovate with the DEVone developer program and CXexchange marketplace.

"Providing a complete solution, including integrated omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, and automation, is crucial for success in the customer service industry," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact, in a statement. "Our purpose-built solution helps contact centers achieve their business goals and meet the rapidly evolving needs of the modern customer service industry."

Building on the spring release's advanced routing by topic, language, and sentiment, the Summer Release makes it possible to move past rudimentary email handling with a new user interface that allows users to customize text analysis based on company-specific or industry-specific terminology and create custom categories for monitored discussion topics.

Other new features include the following:

Co-browsing for CXone: Allows agents to guide customers through online customer journeys, share web pages or online forms with customers, and provide assistance using visual hints such as highlighting areas on the page or form.

Advanced and Proactive Chat for CXone, allowing agents to synchronize their screen displays with the customers' and control how chat is offered using a rules-based Intelligence Engine. Companies can now selectively offer chat assistance, for example, when a customer's shopping cart is over a predetermined value or when time spent on a particular web page exceeds average lengths.

CXone Workforce Optimization, a unified cloud-native solution that brings together CXone Recording, CXone Quality Management, and CXone Workforce Management.

