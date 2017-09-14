Confirmit Partners with Infobip

Confirmit has partnered with mobile messaging services provider Infobip to enable organizations running market research, customer experience, or employee engagement programs to benefit from enhanced international SMS capabilities and coverage.

The integration of Infobip's SMS technology with Confirmit's SMS Flex extension provides coverage of 800 mobile networks in 190 countries and offers a streamlined process for the design and deployment of SMS surveys.

"In an increasingly mobile world, most survey participants have their mobile phones with them at all times, even in situations when they might be considered offline due to poor internet coverage or data roaming constraints. Approaching mobile users for feedback via their preferred method of communication at any time, in any location, represents a real opportunity for market insights and customer experience professionals to understand consumers in new and insightful ways," Terry Lawlor, executive vice president of product management at Confirmit, said in a statement.

The Infobip/Confirmit integration will enable companies to offer short, personalized, or branded SMS surveys. Options include the following

One-way (an SMS message provides the participant with a short URL link to an online mobile web survey);

Two-way (the participant receives an SMS message question and answers by replying directly with an SMS message);

A combination of both (the participant can click on the short URL link to complete the online mobile web survey or answer the survey by replying with an SMS message); and

Keyword (SMS surveys are initiated by participants sending a keyword from their mobile phones).

"SMS surveys offer a hugely engaging and efficient way to measure customer experiences in a simple and highly convenient manner. Asking for feedback in the moment undoubtedly delivers far greater accuracy because you are engaging with participants immediately after the experience takes place," said Kevin Britt, Infobip's country manager for the United Kingdom and Ireland, in a statement. "What's more, for customers who choose only to provide their mobile number as their point of contact, SMS is the only logical solution." "The mobile channel offers the flexibility, convenience, and speed that customers and employees now expect when engaging and communicating with brands and employers," continued Lawlor. "There is clearly huge potential for SMS going forward for organizations that want to proactively seek feedback, and we are delighted to have partnered with Infobip to offer enhanced SMS capabilities as part of the Confirmit Horizons platform."

