EvaBot Launches Personalized Gift-Giving Virtual Assistant

EvaBot today launched an intelligent virtual gifting assistant that allows companies to provide customers with gifts personally tailored to their interests and tastes.

"Our beta period was highly successful. In just 12 months, we brought on more than 25 vendor partners and sent over tens of thousands of gifts on behalf of over 100 customers. We're now offering our service nationwide with a growing variety of gifts and price points that enable businesses, professionals, and real estate agents to tailor their gifts to increase customer retention and loyalty," said Rabi Gupta, CEO of EvaBot, in a statement.

To initiate the gifting experience, users include the EvaBot assistant in their email. EvaBot chats with recipients to gather their interests and tastes, and the machine learning system then selects a gift within the client’s predetermined price point range. The recipient receives order tracking updates and can leave a thank you message or testimonial or respond to a survey. Clients can then collect the survey data and export it directly into their CRM systems.

EvaBot beta testers included Roomi, Climb Real Estate, AlphaFlow, Plug n Play, Escalon, and executives at Oracle, AT&T, SAP, Microsoft, and Silicon Valley Bank. They used the platform to send gifts of food, beverages, and electronics from companies like Ritual Coffee, Wine Globe, Tea People, NatureBox, CoBattery, Flic. and more. Initial results showed a gift acceptance rate of more than 90 percent, and 80 percent of recipients responded with feedback and testimonials.

Evabot is available in a variety of subscription tiers, starting with a free plan with up to three gifts per month and paid plans with unlimited gifting and customization options ranging from $149 up to $999 per year.

