Augment Launches Customer Experience AI Platform

Augment, a provider of customer experience-driven artificial intelligence (AI), emerged from stealth today with the launch of a customer experience AI platform centered around chatbots.

Augment's human-in-the-loop approach allows companies to offer live chat backed by machine learning and a training set of more than 100 million interactions.

Augment uses existing product and customer data to surface relevant suggestions in real time. Augment's data sets are optimized based on responses made by people and the solution continuously learns from every customer interaction.

Augment AI presents a natural conversational flow that is not based on canned responses; it allows human agents to choose or modify the best answers.

"We designed Augment with a focus on enhancing rather than replacing the agent workforce," said Matt Swanson, CEO of Augment, in a statement. "Contrary to most chatbot technologies that result in garbled or confusing responses, our platform offers enterprise executives the ultimate Turing Test; their customers are unaware that their conversation is powered by AI."

