InsideView Launches Target with ABM

InsideView today released InsideView Target with ABM, a redesigned version of InsideView Target with new account-based marketing workflows. The solution allows marketers to search for or upload lists of companies and find contacts that look like their best customers or use predetermined lists to suppress competitors or current customers.

"ABM isn't just about selecting accounts to target, it's about building relationships with people," said Marc Perramond, vice president of product at InsideView, in a statement. "We're doing everything we can to make ABM easier and more successful for our customers, and that includes finding the right contacts at the right companies. This summer we announced Expert Services and Target Market Analytics that specifically support customers who are working on initiatives such as total addressable market (TAM) expansion, ideal customer profile (ICP) definition, and ABM. Target with ABM continues our focus on helping customers get better at selecting accounts and operationalizing ABM."

InsideView Target is a list-building engine that identifies decision makers, zeroes in on ideal prospects, and adds prospects based on the characteristics of companies' ideal customers. With the new ABM features, marketers and sellers can find contacts at specific companies by typing a company name or uploading lists of companies to search. InsideView Target then provides a list of contacts, actionable business events, and information on the technologies used in the company.

Target with ABM allows users to import new targeted prospect lists into their existing sales and marketing system or save lists for future access. It also supports programs focused on acquiring net new customers. For this goal, marketers and sellers can upload lists of companies to suppress (such as current customers or competitors).

InsideView Target is integrated with Marketo, Eloqua, and Salesforce.com.

