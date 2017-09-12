Optimove Brings Its Marketing Solutions to Financial Firms

Optimove, providers of a relationship marketing hub, today officially entered the financial services space. Optimove's platform, which is already used by retail and gaming stalwarts like StitchFix, Glossier, 1-800-Flowers, Adore Me, and Zynga, is now available to banks, insurance companies, trading desks, and wealth advisories.

Optimove's goal is to help financial companies not only retain customers but also to keep pace with high expectations of customer service. Its advanced AI capabilities micro-segment customers according to predicted consumer behavior and value and automate the delivery of personalized customer communications in real time across channels. The platform empowers companies to create emotionally intelligent, loyalty-building relationships with customers by anticipating their needs and wants through predictive analytics and machine learning. In effect, Optimove is combining marketing with data science to autonomously generate actionable insights for financial marketers, allowing them to maximize customer spend, engagement, retention, and lifetime value.

"Financial services is today undergoing the kind of change that retail was going through a few years ago. Technology is disrupting the way this space has traditionally worked, and newer, digital-first brands are threatening long-held market share by big brands," said Optimove's CEO, Pini Yakuel, in a statement. "Our goal is to help financial marketers address this change by creating more customer loyalty than ever before — not through fickle perks or points programs, but through highly personalized and emotionally intelligent communications."

