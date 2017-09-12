Mediaocean and 4C Partner to Improve Cross-Channel Marketing

Mediaocean, an advertising software provider, and 4C Insights, a data science and media technology company, today announced a partnership to integrate ad planning, buying, and measurement across social media and linear television.

The first element of the integration gives marketers visibility into their social advertising spend side by side with other traditional and digital channels from one dashboard. Through 4C Social and Mediaocean's Prisma solution, marketers can manage paid campaigns and performance data across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat, and LinkedIn in a unified way.

The second element of the integration will provide a direct connection between 4C's TV suite and Mediaocean's Spectra platform to provide agency buyers with deeper access to audience-driven recommendations for upfront planning, schedule optimization, and scatter buying.

"TV and social media are the most synchronous media channels, and this partnership brings together two leading enterprise software solutions to help marketers work more efficiently and effectively," said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C Insights, in a statement. "Mediaocean is the media operating system of record across leading agencies, and our bidirectional integration will help the ecosystem harness the full power of TV and social media." "Convergence is driving everything we're doing, and we're building in an open and neutral way to integrate great partners like 4C," said Ramsey McGrory, chief revenue officer at Mediaocean, in a statement. "Through this integration, we will provide agencies and brands the solutions to understand and execute innovative cross-media strategies across television and social. Cross-platform TV and video advertising is expected to grow to $100 billion by 2021, and this integration is crucial to delivering smarter marketing and greater [return on advertising spend]."

Both elements are in pilot now and will be launched broadly later this year.

