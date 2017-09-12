ReviewTrackers Integrates with Hootsuite

ReviewTrackers has integrated its online reputation management platform with the Hootsuite social media management platform to help companies better manage the information shared by customers through reviews and social media.

Through the integration, companies will be able to increase the speed and efficiency of review collection and tag reviews and users based on relevant content, teams, and users to organize, assign, search, and filter reviews.

"The feedback found in online reviews helps businesses capture real-time customer sentiment and business insights, which can be used to improve operations and business results," said Chris Campbell, CEO of ReviewTrackers, in a statement. "Online review management has become an integral part of the contemporary marketing mix. We're thrilled to be partnering with Hootsuite to offer businesses a solution for listening to and engaging with consumers across social media and review websites." "Social media is increasingly becoming important when it comes to a company's brand and reputation management," said Joe Gruca, vice president of global partners at Hootsuite, in a statement. "Collaborating with ReviewTrackers to bring reputation management as an integrated solution to our customers is an empowering step towards driving increased customer relationships."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com