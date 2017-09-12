Logo
BodyBGTop
ReviewTrackers Integrates with Hootsuite
Through the integration of Hootsuite and ReviewTrackers, companies can better manage online reputation and social media.
Posted Sep 12, 2017
Page 1

ReviewTrackers has integrated its online reputation management platform with the Hootsuite social media management platform to help companies better manage the information shared by customers through reviews and social media.

Through the integration, companies will be able to increase the speed and efficiency of review collection and tag reviews and users based on relevant content, teams, and users to organize, assign, search, and filter reviews.

"The feedback found in online reviews helps businesses capture real-time customer sentiment and business insights, which can be used to improve operations and business results," said Chris Campbell, CEO of ReviewTrackers, in a statement. "Online review management has become an integral part of the contemporary marketing mix. We're thrilled to be partnering with Hootsuite to offer businesses a solution for listening to and engaging with consumers across social media and review websites."

"Social media is increasingly becoming important when it comes to a company's brand and reputation management," said Joe Gruca, vice president of global partners at Hootsuite, in a statement. "Collaborating with ReviewTrackers to bring reputation management as an integrated solution to our customers is an empowering step towards driving increased customer relationships."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY