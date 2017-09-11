Nimble Launches Add-In for Microsoft Outlook on Android

Nimble, a provider of social sales and marketing CRM technology, has launched a freemium add-in for Microsoft Outlook on Android. The Nimble Contacts add-in delivers people and company business insights, including broad social profiles, shared relationships with new contacts, contact history, mutual interests, company profiles, revenue, and more.

Nimble's support for Outlook on Android is the latest in a series of integrations with the Microsoft tech stack that delivers people and company insights seamlessly across the Web (via Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Safari and Firefox extensions); in Web applications such as Microsoft Dynamics, Skype, and Microsoft Teams; and in email, calendar and contacts, in the cloud with Microsoft Office 365, on the desktop (Windows and Mac) and on mobile devices (iOS and Android).

Nimble's add-in for Outlook includes the following:

Live Profiles.

Social Contact Profile Matching that introduces rich contact and company insights.

Contact Insights that include name, company name, title, biography, location, keywords, work experience, education, and social identities.

Company Insights that include biography, industry, number of employees, year founded, keywords, company type, revenue, ticker, CEO name, address, and phone number.

"The most common mistake people make when attempting to build relationships online and at scale is barreling ahead with their agenda without first establishing a common ground," said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble, in a statement. "We created Nimble to make it easier for customer-facing employees to work faster and more effectively at scale by auto-generating contextual profiles about people and businesses everywhere they work, without requiring people to waste hours of their time on research or data entry." "Customers have told us that easy access to contextual information about email contacts helps businesses and relationships flourish," said Rob Howard, director of the Microsoft Office Ecosystem at Microsoft, in a statement. "Extending Nimble's simple social relationship manager to Outlook on Android is a logical step."

The Nimble add-in for Outlook on the desktop and mobile is free to install to connect to an existing Nimble account or can be used for 10 free lookups per day. The Nimble Contacts Add-in is available to Outlook 2016, Outlook 2013 for Windows, Outlook 2016 for Mac, Outlook on the Web, Outlook on iOS, and Android customers with Office 365 or Outlook.com email accounts. Existing Outlook users can use Nimble to get insights on contacts and companies and upgrade to Nimble Business to access team social sales and marketing functionalities. The Nimble Business plan is available for $25 per user per month.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com