SSI Launches SSI Suite for Collecting Consumer Insight

SSI today launched SSI to help companies conduct self-service market research, from authoring surveys and selecting target audiences to viewing results.

"SSI Suite represents the natural evolution of SSI's industry-leading technology platform and capabilities," said Chris Fanning, SSI's president and CEO, in a statement. "SSI Suite provides researchers control, speed to market and the power of quality consumer insights 24/7 using a technology platform that has delivered more than 100 million surveys in recent years. The SSI Suite gives you the speed and flexibility needed to compete successfully in a data-driven world."

The SSI Suite features the following:

SSI Survey Builder, SSI's free survey authoring tool that enables users to create online or mobile surveys, control questions asked, who answers them, and how to report results, and create unlimited surveys with unlimited questions sent to unlimited respondents.

SSI Self Serve Sample, offering the same targeting capabilities around gender, age, marital status, education, income, job title, and more, 24/7, with the click of a button. It works with Survey Builder and most major survey platforms to integrate with SSI's global online and mobile sample, providing instant access to a wide range of target audiences. In addition, the user will know price and feasibility feedback on any project and be able to track its progress in field.

SSI Survey Score, a free survey diagnostic tool that tests questionnaires before they go into the field to detect problems that could affect survey outcome and success. This tool assesses elements such as question types and length of interview to spot issues related to completion rates.

SSI Sample API, which allows complete control and access to SSI sample audiences using existing in-house systems.

"Sample needs arise anywhere and anytime," said Bob Fawson, SSI's chief product officer, in a statement. "Response times are critical to our customers' success, and by introducing the SSI Self Serve Sample, we address a critical market need. The Self Serve Sample tool was created to give more business professionals the opportunity to access SSI's global panel audience. It acts as the cornerstone in the SSI Suite of tools to help you better understand your target market and achieve rich customer insights."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com