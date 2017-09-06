Consumer Acquisitions Adds Ad Copy Services to Facebook Advertisers

Consumer Acquisition, a Facebook and Instagram marketing partner offering an end-to-end user acquisition platform, has expanded its Ad Copy services within its proprietary Creative Marketplace for delivering creative at scale to Facebook advertisers, allowing them to dynamically source videos, images, and ad copy in a pay-per-performance creative marketplace.

"Expanding our offering to include Ad Copy is significant for advertisers because of the constant need to test hundreds of ad creatives to drive optimal performance on campaigns. Each creative brief that advertisers submit is reviewed by our services team, and they work with experienced user acquisition managers for feedback and creative input," said Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition, in a statement. "Given that we've spent over $200 million in Facebook ads across many categories, and we're constantly being challenged by new businesses, new creative concepts and models, we have experience in what it takes to develop successful creatives that we bring to advertisers."

Creative Marketplace also offers automatic identification of poor ad performance with recommended new ad launches and free advanced reporting that enhances the capabilities of Facebook’s Ad Manager and Power Editor with rolled-up data across creatives and drill-down ability to uncover meaningful insights.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com