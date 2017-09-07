CloudCraze Launches Summer '17 Release

CloudCraze, providers of an enterprise B2B commerce solution built natively on Salesforce.com, has released CloudCraze Summer '17 with new features that improve merchandising for B2B companies and streamline buying experiences for customers.

The updates allow B2B companies to more easily merchandise items of variation. Merchandisers can select a composite of attributes to describe items of variation so products with slightly different attributes, such as size or color, can be merchandized. This simplifies product marketing and reduces SKU proliferation. Buyers gain the benefit of more consistency when viewing items of variation on a product detail page.

Additionally, updates to CloudCraze Exchange, an app store of connectors and add-ons, enable B2B companies to manage the look and feel of online communities.

"B2B companies need applications that enable them to meet the changing demands of buyers. Our platform enhancements were inspired by our customers' drive to provide a better buying experience, as well as our commitment to continual improvement of merchandising and buying efficiencies," said Anand Subbiah, senior director of product management at CloudCraze, in a statement. "The new capabilities improve the customer journey through simplified product attribution and a streamlined purchase process."

Lightning, a new category of components, has been added to CloudCraze Exchange.This new category is designed to further improve the user experience. Drag-and-drop tools allow B2B companies to customize and monetize their customer community investments through merchandising and selling capabilities.

"Coming off of a major round of funding in January, we have dedicated our time and resources to strengthening the buying experience and enhancing the benefits CloudCraze customers get out of their investments in Salesforce," said Chris Dalton, CEO of CloudCraze, in a statement. "With every release, we strive to better capture and solve for our customers' needs. Our ability to iterate and innovate rapidly is unmatched in the industry and we look forward to continually launching new products and offerings that further improve the user experience."

