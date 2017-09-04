MobiBlue Unveils Free Custom Mobile App For SMBs

Mobile marketing agency MobiBlue has launched a multichannel mobile marketing program for small business that includes a free custom mobile app.

"You can't overstate the importance of mobile," said MobiBlue Founder and CEO Cliff Story in a statement. "Back in the early 90s, businesses didn't foresee how the internet would alter the landscape. Now history is repeating itself with mobile. Mobile is no longer an option; it's an imperative!"

MobiBlue's Multi-Channel Mobile Marketing Program includes mobile apps, social media marketing, email marketing, search engine marketing, and video marketing, all integrated into mobile marketing technology. MobiBlue's platform enables small business to engage target audiences with mobile rewards/loyalty/referral programs, push-notifications, SMS/MMS programs, geo-fencing, GPS coupons, voice broadcast, video marketing, appointment reminders, and customer satisfaction surveys.

MobiBlue priced its services at $195 per month. The programs are fully managed and include a free custom mobile app tailored for the business and its customers.

"Mobile Marketing is too important to ignore," Story said. "When you consider the obsession people have for their cellphones, can you think of a better way to communicate with your target audience?"

