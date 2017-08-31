Chatmeter Updates Its Social Media Features

Chatmeter, a provider of local search marketing and review management, today unveiled major enhancements to its social media features. The new technology enables major national retail companies to publish, monitor, and respond to social activity and customer feedback in real time at the local store level.

Available today, and on the heels of Chatmeter's recent roll-out of new technology and deeper integration with Google and Facebook, Chatmeter now allows companies access to enhanced customer geo-data via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Users can pinpoint the precise store location of a customer review or social mention to respond in real time within the dashboard.

The enhancements to the product include the following:

GeoFencing, providing a visual heat map of the precise locations where people are visiting and posting social content and reviews;

Sentiment Analysis with Chatmeter Pulse, which is now integrated into the social media features of the Chatmeter platform. Pulse incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, and can analyze sentiment at the local store or business level with sentiment accuracy around 80 percent; and

Publishing, which includes a comprehensive content library that keeps corporate-approved images and social material in one place and lets marketers distribute and publish in an instant.

"As pioneers in the local reputation space, we are excited to bring our location-based technology to social media content. With geofencing and now publishing, we are making it easier than ever for chains and agencies to manage their brand and messaging at both the corporate and local level," said Collin Holmes, CEO and founder of Chatmeter, in a statement. "Our social media managers who have been beta users are ecstatic about the insights around trends, the time saved on publishing for all their pages, and the ability to understand sentiment in different regions of the country that they've never before been able to measure."

