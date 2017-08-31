CloudCherry Integrates with Salesforce.com

CloudCherry, provider of a customer experience management (CEM) platform, today announced integrations with Salesforce.com’s Service and Marketing Clouds. According to Vinod Muthukrishnan, CloudCherry’s cofounder and CEO, the combination of the two vendors’ offerings promises to help organizations consciously address, in "real time," issues that can lower customer satisfaction ratings, as well as reach out to prospective buyers with targeted marketing campaigns.

Many businesses use contact centers to handle incoming customer calls and messages, but Muthukrishnan believes that CloudCherry's Service Cloud integration will able firms to proactively tend to customer concerns and thus improve the customer experience. The vendor’s CEM technology can capture customer data through 17 communication and engagement channels, including online, offline, and mobile sources, and deliver it directly to the agents as cases that will surface within their systems of record.

Triggers within CloudCherry's rule-based notification engine can work to route each ticket to the specific team or agent that is in the best position to handle it. For instance, if CloudCherry's system registers a customer as both highly dissatisfied and high value, it will mark him down as a priority and direct the case to a team that is suited to deal with it appropriately and quickly. Within Salesforce, the service agent can access the customer’s feedback history, taking note of any previous issues the caller might have had with the company while assessing key metrics like his Net Promoter Score (NPS), Customer Effort Score, or Customer Delight Score to come up with a fitting resolution strategy.

With the integration to Salesforce.com’s Marketing Cloud, the companies are “breaking the barrier between voice-of-the-customer (VoC) and marketing,” Muthukrishnan says. CloudCherry’s users can create customer cohorts and import them into the Salesforce Marketing Cloud to combine sentiment data, transactional data, and demographic data to craft campaigns that appeal to specified segments. Rather than sending the same blanket message to its entire customer base, companies can reach out to select groups with offers or promotions, thus increasing the likelihood of conversion while creating new upsell opportunities.

Arvi Krishnaswamy, vice president of products at CloudCherry, said in a statement that when it comes to customer behavior, Salesforce was providing the "who" and the "what," while CloudCherrry was supplying the "why":

"The Salesforce CRM platform helps you understand who your important customers are and what they are doing. CloudCherry helps you understand why. Our native integration into Salesforce with full support for Lightning offers the best experience for our users, letting them visualize the customer journey in CloudCherry and close the loop proactively using Service Cloud. Plus, integration with Marketing Cloud and other marketing automation software is seamless, letting you optimize and target your marketing campaigns."

Rajani Ramanathan, former COO of technology and products at Salesforce.com, and a member of CloudCherry's board of directors, added this in a statement:

"Being customer centric is a key differentiator in today’s marketplace and has a profound impact on business success. A company needs to create a strategy that encompasses all customer interactions which can be challenging since there is an overwhelming amount of data to process, and it can reside in silos and be fragmented. The CloudCherry and Salesforce integration provides a one-stop solution to optimize interactions from the customer's perspective. It fosters customer loyalty and enables organizations to track, analyze, and take strategic action on every customer interaction throughout the customer life cycle."

