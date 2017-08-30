Adobe Announces New Capabilities for Advertising Cloud and Marketing Cloud

Adobe recently expanded the cross-channel advertising capabilities of its Adobe Advertising Cloud to include automated, data-driven buying of digital audio advertising formats on desktop and mobile devices. The new capabilities are in collaboration with Rubicon Project, a company that focuses on automating the buying and selling of advertising.

“Audio is a pretty interesting and engaging format. If you look at how software and digital are transforming many industries, audio is certainly part of that…digital radio, platforms like Spotify, are continuing to grow,” says Sahil Gupta, director of enterprise partnerships at Adobe Advertising Cloud.

“There are a lot of situations where a visual medium doesn’t really make sense for the consumer—if they’re on the go [for example]—and audio fits really nicely into that. Related to that, audio is also bringing unique targeting opportunities such as targeting people on their mood based on if they’re listening to, [for example], a ‘chill’ playlist or a ‘party’ playlist.”

With the addition of digital audio formats to its media planning and buying software, Adobe Advertising Cloud looks to empower marketers to centralize targeting and reporting across all devices as well as sequentially message across formats—following up an audio ad with a video ad, for example.

“It goes back to how things are changing for us as consumers. You look at TV usage…it’s fragmented, not as many people are sitting in front of the TV for as long as they used to; same thing with magazines and things like that. With that fragmentation, one of the greatest opportunities to get to your consumer is through digital audio because…they’re spending a lot of time within these audio streaming apps,” Gupta says.

Adobe also recently announced a host of new capabilities for Adobe Marketing Cloud’s Adobe Campaign component, which focuses on the orchestration and delivery of contextual email and marketing campaigns. Included in these capabilities are the ability to quickly and easily act on insights, the ability to create multilingual email campaigns, and the ability to send well-designed emails. In terms of quickly and easily acting on insights, Adobe Campaign now features dynamic reporting that presents actionable data in real time and visualizes email campaign insights. With regard to creating multilingual email campaigns, integration between Adobe Campaign and Adobe Experience Manager enables email marketers to author and translate personalized multilingual emails in Experience Manager that are then seamlessly orchestrated and delivered via Campaign. In terms of sending well-designed emails, Adobe has added 18 out-of-the-box, mobile-optimized templates that include new customer welcome and reengagement emails.

