ServiceTitan Partners with LeadsNearby
The move promises to enhance the online marketing and digital presence of home service businesses.
Posted Aug 31, 2017
ServiceTitan, providers ofenterprise software for residential heating/ventilation/air-conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services businesses, is partnering with LeadsNearby, a full-service digital marketing agency, to help them improve their digital marketing efforts.

"The LeadsNearby team puts our clients first, and we focus on providing value," said Bob Misita, co-founder and CEO of LeadsNearby, in a statement. "Our partnership leverages ServiceTitan Mobile's best-in-class information and uses it to expand the marketing capabilities for our clients throughout LeadsNearby's comprehensive digital marketing solutions set. It enables us to enhance our analytics, call tracking, website & mobile app engagement, marketing automation, review generation, social media and more."

The LeadsNearby integration turns the good work of technicians in the field working with ServiceTitan Mobile into dynamic content that enhances a company's website and online presence. Additionally, customized LeadsNearby online marketing programs will integrate with analytics tools to provide robust, detailed reports on the value of the business owners' investments.

"We want to see home service businesses improve profitability year over year," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan, in a statement. "Our partnership with LeadsNearby is going to help any home service business build a powerful online presence. In today's digital marketplace, home service businesses need every tool available to maximize that presence. LeadsNearby and ServiceTitan are working together to help home service businesses succeed."

