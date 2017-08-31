ServiceTitan Partners with LeadsNearby

The move promises to enhance the online marketing and digital presence of home service businesses.
Posted Aug 31, 2017
Integrating VitalStorm Metrics with ServiceTitan allows home service business owners to experience end-to-end Internet ad campaign tracking and visibility.
Integrating The Seal verification and mail tools into the ServiceTitan platform affords home service business customers a high level of comfort that service technicians are legitimate.
The pulseM integration with ServiceTitan could help home service businesses boost their reputations and SEO.