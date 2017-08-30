VisualIQ Partners with LiveRamp

Visual IQ, a provider of marketing intelligence software, announced a partnership with LiveRamp, a provider of omnichannel identity resolution. The partnership will provide Visual IQ customers with a more complete, people-based view of the consumer journey across digital and offline marketing channels, as well as the ability to measure and optimize their marketing and media tactics based on their online and offline impact.

Visual IQ's marketing intelligence solution helps marketers break down silos by unifying audience insights with attribution across all addressable channels and devices in a single platform.

LiveRamps IdentityLink allows marketers to create an omnichannel view of the consumer, resolving multiple sources of data to a privacy-compliant identifier that can then be used in the Visual IQ platform to provide insights that power people-based marketing initiatives.

Through its partnership with LiveRamp, Visual IQ can now provide marketers with an enhanced understanding of how their digital marketing impacts conversions that occur in offline environments, as well as how addressable offline marketing, such as direct mail flyers and catalogs, impacts conversions that occur online. Specifically, Visual IQ will integrate people-based, offline marketing impressions and conversion data using LiveRamp's IdentityLink service into its marketing intelligence platform to resolve the online and offline view of the individual-level consumer journey for multi-touch attribution. By integrating these previously untracked offline impressions and conversion events, marketers will be able to discover which combination of marketing channels and tactics drive online and offline success metrics.

"Without the ability to bridge the gap between the digital and physical world, it's impossible to get a holistic view of the consumer journey or effectively manage the total consumer experience," said Manu Mathew, CEO and co-founder of Visual IQ, in a statement. "By formalizing our relationship with LiveRamp, we are arming our customers with the people-based intelligence they need to tailor their tactics and experiences for customers and prospects to drive the online and offline KPIs they care about most." "LiveRamp is committed to helping break down data silos and help marketers offer engaging and personally relevant experiences to customers," said Travis May, LiveRamp's president and general manager, in a statement. "We're excited that our partnership with Visual IQ will help marketers both decipher the path to purchase and improve the consumer experience."

