Freshworks Acquires Marketing Software Provider Zarget

Freshworks, a provider of cloud-based business software, is acquiring Zarget, a marketing software startup that provides website conversion rate optimization tools. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through this acquisition, Freshworks seeks to further develop Zarget's marketing suite, which includes A/B testing, heatmaps, session recording, polls and feedback, and much more.

"At Freshworks, our ambition is to emerge as the de facto cloud-based business software platform for businesses of all sizes," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks, in a statement. "A growing number of our customers have been asking us to help them in their marketing initiatives. Today, our software powers customer engagement across every aspect of the customer journey, from customer acquisition to customer support. Acquiring Zarget will enable Freshworks to support customers with the pre-acquisition journey as well and truly transform the way our customers attract and engage with their prospective customers." "We are excited to join Freshworks, and it's an incredible honor to be part of a company that has been our role model in many ways. We built Zarget to help marketers make informed decisions on their online properties without the need for deep technical resources or large budgets. Together with Freshworks, we expect to accelerate the digital marketing evolution and help our customers further transform the way they market with combined expertise and solutions," said Arvind Parthiban, CEO and co-founder of Zarget, in a statement.

Zarget was founded in 2015 with an angel investment from Mathrubootham and some early Freshdesk employees.

This is the ninth acquisition for Freshworks in the past two years. The company had announced the acquisition of Joe Hukum last month, and, with the addition of Zarget, the company continues to focus on building a suite of cloud-based products following its rebrand from Freshdesk earlier this year.

