The Customer Service Halls of Fame and Shame

Every major U.S. company claims to prioritize customer needs, but only a few do so successfully, according to 24/7 Wall St., a financial news and opinion company, which this week released its lists of companies with the most and least satisfied customers.

24/7 Wall St. commissioned polling company Zogby Analytics to create its rankings of U.S. companies across 17 industries.

More than 1,500 randomly chosen respondents rated customer service at 151 of the best-known companies in the United States. Of those, the 13 companies with the highest percentage of "excellent" responses comprise 24/7's Customer Service Hall of Fame. They are the following:

Amazon Apple Costco Netflix YouTube FedEx UPS American Express Chick-fil-A Marriott Google Publix Hilton

For 12 of the 151 companies considered in the survey, at least 15 percent of respondents reported a "poor" service experience with the company. The 12 companies with the highest percentage of "poor" responses comprise 24/7's Customer Service Hall of Shame. They are the following:

Comcast Bank of America Wells Fargo Sprint AT&T DIRECTV DISH Network Cox Communications Spirit Airlines United Airlines Verizon Fios T-Mobile

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com