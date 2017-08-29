Logo
The Customer Service Halls of Fame and Shame
24/7 Wall St. names Comcast the worst and Amazon the best.
Posted Aug 29, 2017
Every major U.S. company claims to prioritize customer needs, but only a few do so successfully, according to 24/7 Wall St., a financial news and opinion company, which this week released its lists of companies with the most and least satisfied customers.

24/7 Wall St. commissioned polling company Zogby Analytics to create its rankings of U.S. companies across 17 industries.

More than 1,500 randomly chosen respondents rated customer service at 151 of the best-known companies in the United States. Of those, the 13 companies with the highest percentage of "excellent" responses comprise 24/7's Customer Service Hall of Fame. They are the following:

  1. Amazon
  2. Apple
  3. Costco
  4. Netflix
  5. YouTube
  6. FedEx
  7. UPS
  8. American Express
  9. Chick-fil-A
  10. Marriott
  11. Google
  12. Publix
  13. Hilton

For 12 of the 151 companies considered in the survey, at least 15 percent of respondents reported a "poor" service experience with the company. The 12 companies with the highest percentage of "poor" responses comprise 24/7's Customer Service Hall of Shame. They are the following:

  1. Comcast
  2. Bank of America
  3. Wells Fargo
  4. Sprint
  5. AT&T
  6. DIRECTV
  7. DISH Network
  8. Cox Communications
  9. Spirit Airlines
  10. United Airlines
  11. Verizon Fios
  12. T-Mobile

