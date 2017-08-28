The 2017 CRM Market Rising Stars: Vidyard

With channels such as Facebook and Snapchat empowering users with video capabilities, video content is becoming an increasingly important means of communication for businesses and consumers alike. Enter Vidyard, a video platform for businesses that aims to help them succeed through the strategic use of video. The company, which was founded in 2011, has kept busy this year. It launched ViewedIt Enterprise, a business-class edition of its ViewedIt video-recording tool for Google Chrome, in January, and added SalesLoft, a sales engagement platform provider, to its integration ecosystem in March. ViewedIt enables users to create videos, share them via email, and track their success. With the enterprise edition, sales professionals, executive leaders, and customer support teams can prioritize leads according to viewing history, which is then pushed to CRM systems and other business applications. Furthermore, video viewing data appears in the context of other prospecting interactions, such as previous calls, notes, and emails. According to Vidyard, which is based in Canada, customers have used the ViewedIt solution in a variety of ways, including inside sales, field sales, solutions consultants, executive communications, customer success, customer support, and product management. The Vidyard for SalesLoft integration aims to assist sales reps in tracking what each prospect watched down to the second, with the goal of enabling them to reach out with the right message at the right time. Moreover, it looks to help sales organizations increase email response rates via custom, personalized video emails. Other Vidyard integrations include Salesforce.com, Oracle Eloqua, Marketo, HubSpot, Act-On, Adobe, Hootsuite, ExactTarget, MailChimp, Gmail, and Microsoft Outlook. “Video is transforming the way B2B organizations engage their audiences. It’s the most impactful content medium for great storytelling and inspiring action,” says Jeff Loeb, chief marketing officer at Vidyard, who notes that more than 25 billion videos are viewed every day across online channels like Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube. Video platforms like Vidyard, he says, “enable companies to succeed through the strategic use of online video, allowing marketing and sales teams to generate more leads, accelerate pipeline, and deliver awesome and personalized customer experiences. At Vidyard, we’re making it easy to create, share, manage, and monetize video. We’re defining video best practices that are changing how organizations communicate with prospects, customers, employees, and partners.” Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/