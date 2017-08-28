The 2017 CRM Market Rising Stars: Qubit

Marketing software provider Qubit was born in 2010 when a team of former Googlers put their heads together to transform the process of website optimization and personalization. Over the past year, the New York–based company has been actively improving its technology offerings with the goal of helping online companies target their customers with sharp messages that drive e-commerce conversions. Qubit has focused on enhancing its Digital Experience Management (DXM) platform to power personalization at scale, beginning early last year when it added tools to help marketers understand, segment, and target their web-based shoppers. With its Adaptive Targeting feature, companies can leverage online events and behaviors as they occur to automatically update customer segments. The system takes into account insights gathered from a variety of sources. It works alongside Qubit’s Visitor Cloud Data Exchange (VCDX), a collection of services to help marketers unlock and integrate customer data from online and offline locations, in addition to business intelligence tools such as Tableau. To its portfolio of preconfigured experience management solutions (which already included Social Proof, Product Recommendations, Merchandising, and Landing Page Optimization) the company added Abandonment Recovery and Customer Preferences. Last October Qubit added a machine learning engine and additional AI tools to its DXM platform to help companies reach untapped customer cohorts. Called “opportunity mining,” this update allows users to assess potential revenue sources so they can take better advantage of under-monetized segments. “The results that our clients are getting from doing sophisticated personalization at scale are significant,” says Graham Cooke, Qubit’s CEO. Companies that use the opportunity mining application can expect an average savings of 800 hours in manual labor for each new opportunity they uncover, he reports. The company has also solidified partnerships with Looker (for personalization), Shopify Plus, and Google. Now, it is setting its sights on mobile because even though mobile browsing traffic is constantly growing, the revenue companies see from conversions on handheld devices still tends to be low. “The single biggest challenge on mobile devices is that customers don’t get exposed to all [a company’s] products,” Cooke says, noting that Qubit is developing an AI solution for helping retailers tackle product discovery via the mobile web. It’s due out this fall. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/