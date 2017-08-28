The 2017 CRM Market Rising Stars: MapAnything

Through a unique combination of technology that it calls geo-productivity software, MapAnything is dedicated to helping field sales and service teams be more productive as they navigate their territories. The timing for such technology couldn’t be better, especially as the workforce becomes increasingly mobile and accustomed to using apps like Wave, Uber, and Yelp in their everyday lives. They expect comparable functionality from business apps, says MapAnything’s chief marketing officer, Brian Bachofner. The Salesforce.com-backed app provider was founded in 2009, but in the past year, it has begun to gain traction with a number of exciting developments. In May, just months after receiving $33.1 million in funding, the Charlotte, N.C.–based company integrated with ServiceNow, giving users of that platform access to MapAnything’s Maps, IoT Workflow, and Scheduling applications. Prior to that, the company, which was once known as CloudBilt, was an exclusive Salesforce partner. Then, in June MapAnything released the Nearby Salesforce Lightning component, the Guide scheduling and routing product, and Live offerings for IoT and telematics. At the time of the announcement, Tom DiVittorio, MapAnything’s chief product officer, said that the Guide product would prove especially useful to companies whose reps have to visit a number of stores over a several-week period. In July, the company partnered with General Motors (GM) to give GM’s fleet customers tools to help them optimize sales efficiency while on the road. “We can integrate a GM fleet into Salesforce without the use of hardware to automate a lot of processes, making fleet management easier,” Bachofner says. And GM “gets to bring a lot of value that their other OEM competitors currently do not,” he adds. MapAnything in July also announced it was partnering with Esri, a provider of spatial analytics and geographic intelligence systems (GIS), to launch the MapAnything Connector for ArcGIS. The add-on will enable users to, among other things, access their ArcGIS mapping and location intelligence inside the MapAnything and Salesforce platforms. MapAnything has doubled both its number of employees and revenue year-over-year. The revenue from its existing client base, which now totals about 1,800 companies, continues to grow as the vendor expands its platform. “We’re very proud of the fact that around 40 percent to 45 percent of our growth is coming from the existing client base,” Bachofner says. And in the coming year, MapAnything hopes to triple its current annual revenue. It also plans to roll out innovations with its core products and expand its presence in the Salesforce.com, ServiceNow, Esri, and GM ecosystems. Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/