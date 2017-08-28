The 2017 CRM Market Rising Stars: Engagio

Account-based marketing is one of the hottest new marketing strategies on the planet, but San Mateo, Calif.–based start-up Engagio didn’t stop there. The company, founded in 2015, bills itself as “account-based everything” and looks to help B2B marketers drive new business and expand relationships with high-value accounts. At its core, the company’s software aims to establish integrated account-based programs for businesses of all types. Among its new releases this year were Scout and expanded MQA (Marketing Qualified Account) functionality. Scout, launched in April, is an account-based marketing extension that provides marketing and sales teams with greater account visibility and lets them connect with customers and prospects via tools such as LinkedIn, Gmail, and Salesforce.com. Scout also offers dashboards that pull individual and account-level data from sources like Salesforce.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, and corporate email. Users can edit individual and account data and sync it to CRM systems while matching leads to accounts. They can also view communications histories between their company and target accounts and orchestrate account-based interactions across departments and channels with a single click. The expanded MQA functionality, introduced in May, comes as an enhancement to Engagio’s Marketing Orchestration Platform, which operates alongside existing marketing automation platforms, unifying data, providing engagement analytics, and letting marketers apply account-based programs across departments and channels. Engagio defines an MQA as “a target account or discrete buying center that has reached a sufficient level of engagement to indicate possible sales readiness.” The enhanced MQA functionality aims to provide marketers with better ways of identifying and measuring MQAs, with the goal of making it easier for them to prioritize accounts of interest and follow up on the best opportunities. Also this year, Engagio’s solutions were integrated with major marketing automation platforms such as Oracle’s Eloqua, Salesforce.com’s Pardot, Hubspot, and Marketo. “Engagio pioneered and helped create the category of account-based marketing,” says Cindy Zhou, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. “The company, under the leadership of marketing technology veteran Jon Miller, is on the forefront of evangelizing the importance of marketing and sales alignment.” Print Version Page 1 To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/