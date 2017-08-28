Logo
The 2017 CRM Market Elite Customers
The user companies that demonstrate the power of a good solution
Here we celebrate the problem-solvers who effectively deployed a CRM solution to defeat an obstacle, which is never as easy as it sounds. From a fast-food chain in Eastern Europe struggling to stand out in a competitive market, to a nationwide credit union trying to adjust to an increasingly mobile-first world, to a financial website aiming to automate a clunky email newsletter program, each of our Elite Customers turned to technology to solve their particular problem. Click below to see how.

The 2016 CRM Market Elite Customers are listed below in alphabetical order: 

AmRest KFC (LoyaltyPlant)

Elements Financial (Salesforce.com's Sales Cloud Lightning)

Investopedia (Sailthru)

