The instinct to innovate marks an Influential Leader, and our four honorees this year have readily shown it. Here we have a martial arts studio owner who created his own CRM from scratch to service industries ranging from health and wellness to parks and recreation, and an entrepreneur who’s revolutionized how marketers use and understand social media. We also honor a smart-sales guru who’s bringing the technology and techniques of big corporations to sales organizations of all sizes, and the executive who’s helping to usher in our voice-controlled-everything future. Join us in recognizing their achievements.

Below are the 2017 CRM Market Influential Leaders presented in alphabetical order:

Farid Dordar, Founder and CEO, PerfectMind

David Elkington, Founder and CEO, InsideSales.com

Ryan Holmes, Founder and CEO, Hootsuite

Toni Reid Thomelin, Vice President of Alexa Experience and Echo Devices, Amazon

