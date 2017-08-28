Logo
The 2017 CRM Market Awards
Read about the visionaries, vendors, and user companies that are helping to remake the industry
Deploying a CRM or related solution has never been more critical, nor the process of choosing one more complex. Do you go with an on-premises or a cloud-based system? What type of analytics should you implement? What about social media, mobile apps, or machine learning? As your business plots the next move in its customer relationship strategy, it can pick up valuable intelligence from the vendors, visionaries, and companies celebrated in our 16th annual CRM Market Awards issue. Their efforts in the past 12 months have helped to remake our industry for the better. Read on to learn from their collective example. 

The 2017 CRM Influential Leaders

The 2017 CRM Rising Stars

The 2017 CRM Market Leaders

The 2017 CRM Elite Customers

