Merkle Partners with Demandbase

Performance marketing agency Merkle has become an agency partner to Demandbase, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform provider. The strategic partnership enables B-to-B organizations to deliver highly relevant, personalized, and real-time experiences to engage audiences and win customers.

"We are extremely excited to be forging this partnership with Demandbase as their data and technology is a critical component to our ABM strategy and services. The combination of Merkle and Demandbase will deliver huge value to our clients," said Adam Mincham, vice president of high-tech and B2B at Merkle, in a statement.

"The ABM category is growing rapidly, and agencies are poised to play an important role in the next stage of ABM's adoption and expansion," said Kent Ragen, vice president of channel sales and alliances at Demandbase, in a statement. "Merkle is a best-in-class agency with deep expertise in B2B marketing, and we're thrilled to partner with such a high-caliber agency to further grow the ABM category and support companies in their ABM journey."