Verint Systems Updates Its Web and Social Intelligence Suite

Verint Systems, a provider of security and intelligence data mining software, today announced the latest edition of its Web and Social Intelligence Product Suite. Called Webint 7.0, the system combines real-time open source collection with machine learning and data mining capabilities to turn large amounts of web and social media content into insights, while helping organizations recognize suspicious activity and generate predictive intelligence. According to a Elad Sharon, president of Verint's Cyber Intelligence division, security organizations have had difficulties in assembling teams of analysts and data scientists who can detect threats of terror, financial crimes, and cyber crimes. They require advanced software that can automate the process of collecting data, mining it, and generating insights. "Webint 7.0," said Sharon in a statement, "is based on deep domain expertise and incorporates unique intelligence methodologies to provide security organizations with the power to quickly and efficiently predict threats and perform comprehensive investigations." Verint's Web and Social Intelligence suite has been used by organizations to tackle a number of challenges, including illegal uses of crypto currencies, identity theft, credit cards trade, and personnel vetting, among others. It has also been used to combat illegal drug trafficking, immigration, and terrorist activities. "Verint's Webint data mining software helped us dissolve a large drug cartel in our country," explained the deputy head of the narcotics unit of a Western Europe country. "Leveraging the intelligence methodologies built into the product, we were able to configure the software to the specific mission of our organization in terms of intelligence-driven flows, language, and targets' jargon and ontologies, and this became a major factor in identifying and tracking key members of the cartel, their network of production and distribution, and their means to sell drugs. We were able to achieve this success within a short period of time and with a small number of intelligence analysts." Webint 7.0 supports 60 languages. Additionally, Verint offers web and social intelligence services, helping organizations to analyze their security needs, define analytics workflows, and train on intelligence methodology best practices to increase operational value for specific security missions.